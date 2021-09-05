 What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home sells for $13.6 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Aspen home sells for $13.6 million

55 Winter Way (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $13.6 million

Date recorded: Sept. 3

Buyer: Jesa LLC

Seller: 55 Winter Way LLC

Address: 55 Winter Way, Aspen

Neighborhood: Knollwood

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2017

Total heated area: 4,338 square feet

Lot size: 16,780 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $11,118,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $794,960

Property tax bill: $20,213

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

