What’s the Big Deal: Another $30M-plus home sale closes
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $30.945 million
Date recorded: Dec. 6
Buyer: TCM1 LLC
Seller: Heirloom Management LLC
Address: 550 Alps Road, Aspen
Neighborhood: Ute Avenue area
Property type: Residential
Year built: effective, 2003
Total heated area: 7,150 square feet
Lot size: 10,149 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $24,585,900.
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,757,900
Property tax bill: $62,004
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
