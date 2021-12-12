 What’s the Big Deal: Another $30M-plus home sale closes | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Another $30M-plus home sale closes

News News |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

550 Alps Road, Aspen (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $30.945 million

Date recorded: Dec. 6

Buyer: TCM1 LLC

Seller: Heirloom Management LLC


Address: 550 Alps Road, Aspen

Neighborhood: Ute Avenue area

Property type: Residential

Year built: effective, 2003

Total heated area: 7,150 square feet

Lot size: 10,149 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $24,585,900.

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,757,900

Property tax bill: $62,004

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more