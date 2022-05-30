 What’s the Big Deal: $60 million suffices for Aspen home purchase | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $60 million suffices for Aspen home purchase

1011 Ute Ave./Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $60 million

Date recorded: May 26

Buyer: Meadowbrook Trust

Seller: Christy 2017 LP


Address: 1011 Ute Ave.

Neighborhood: Aspen Chance subdivision

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2011

Total heated area: 16,726 square feet

Lot size: 28,286 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $35,800,300

Assessor’s office assessed value: $2,488,120

Property tax bill: $78,562

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

