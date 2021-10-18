What’s the Big Deal: $31.5 million transaction includes 82-plus acres in Woody Creek
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $31.5 million
Date recorded: Oct. 15
Buyer: Beyond the Beach LLC
Seller: AVR AH LLC
Address: 795 and 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, Woody Creek
Subdivision: Aspen Valley Ranch
Property type: Residential
Year built: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, 2018; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road is vacant
Heated area: 4,767 square feet
Lot size: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, 45.5 acres; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, 37 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $5,009,400; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $1.8 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $358,170; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $522,000
Property tax bill: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $11,808; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $16,116.76
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
