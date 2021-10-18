 What’s the Big Deal: $31.5 million transaction includes 82-plus acres in Woody Creek | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $31.5 million transaction includes 82-plus acres in Woody Creek

The home at 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road sits on 45.5 acres in Woody Creek, which was sold along with another undeveloped 37 acres next door for $31.5 million last week. (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $31.5 million

Date recorded: Oct. 15

Buyer: Beyond the Beach LLC

Seller: AVR AH LLC


Address: 795 and 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, Woody Creek

Subdivision: Aspen Valley Ranch

Property type: Residential

Year built: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, 2018; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road is vacant

Heated area: 4,767 square feet

Lot size: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, 45.5 acres; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, 37 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $5,009,400; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $1.8 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $358,170; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $522,000

Property tax bill: 795 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $11,808; 800 Aspen Valley Ranch Road, $16,116.76

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

