 What’s the Big Deal: $27.5 million enough for new Aspen house | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: $27.5 million enough for new Aspen house

News News |

28 Little Cloud Trail (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $27.5 million

Date recorded: April 8

Buyer: Ajoy Aspen LLC

Seller: BDDC Trust

Address: 28 Little Cloud Trail, Aspen

Neighborhood: West of downtown core, south of Main Street

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2019

Total heated area: 9,429 square feet

Lot size: 12,883 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $21,780,200

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,557,280

Property tax bill: $48,169.80

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Business
See more