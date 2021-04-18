 What’s the Big Deal: $26.75 million sale tops week’s transactions | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $26.75 million sale tops week’s transactions

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $26.75 million

Date recorded: April 14

Buyer: Aspen Blue LLC

Seller: 12 Five Trees LLC

Address: 754 Moore Drive

Neighborhood: Moore

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2020

Total heated area: 10,081 square feet

Lot size: .83 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $11.04 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $789,360

Property tax bill: $42,030

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

