What’s the Big Deal: $26.75 million sale tops week’s transactions
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $26.75 million
Date recorded: April 14
Buyer: Aspen Blue LLC
Seller: 12 Five Trees LLC
Address: 754 Moore Drive
Neighborhood: Moore
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2020
Total heated area: 10,081 square feet
Lot size: .83 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $11.04 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $789,360
Property tax bill: $42,030
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
