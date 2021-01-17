What’s the Big Deal: $24.1M for home on Hallam Street in Aspen
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $24,127,537.50
Date recorded: Jan. 15
Buyer: Angelina Anisimova-Freedman and Ryan Freedman
Seller: 201 W. Hallam Holdings
Address: 201 W. Hallam St.
Neighborhood: West End
Property type: Single-family home
Year built: 2013
Total heated area: 6,679 square feet
Lot size: 9,000 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $15,655,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,119,400
Property tax bill: $40,326.40
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
