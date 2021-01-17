 What’s the Big Deal: $24.1M for home on Hallam Street in Aspen | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: $24.1M for home on Hallam Street in Aspen

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $24,127,537.50

Date recorded: Jan. 15

Buyer: Angelina Anisimova-Freedman and Ryan Freedman

Seller: 201 W. Hallam Holdings

Address: 201 W. Hallam St.

Neighborhood: West End

Property type: Single-family home

Year built: 2013

Total heated area: 6,679  square feet

Lot size: 9,000 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $15,655,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,119,400

Property tax bill: $40,326.40

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

