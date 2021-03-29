 Red Mountain home changes ownership for $10.95 million | AspenTimes.com
Red Mountain home changes ownership for $10.95 million

News News |


What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $10.95 million

Date recorded: March 25

Buyer: 1683 RMR LLC

Seller: Acme Colorado

Address: 1683 Red Mountain Road

Neighborhood: Red Mountain

Property type: Residential

Last remodel: 2015

Total heated area: 6,899 square feet

Lot size: 1 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $10,304,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $736,800

Property tax bill: $22,790

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

Business
