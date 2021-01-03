Pitkin County’s five biggest real estate deals of 2020
Property: Westin Snowmass Resort and Snowmass Conference Center; Wildwood Snowmass lodge
Each week Business Monday highlights the most expensive property transaction of the week in “What’s the Big Deal.” This week, What’s the Big Deal highlights the five priciest property deals struck in Pitkin County in 2020.
No. 1 — $70 million
Date recorded: Dec. 16
Buyer: Snowmass Resort LLC (a joint venture comprising Aspen-based RGP Partners, Atlanta-based High Street Real Estate Partners, and Zurich-based ACRON Group)
Seller: Silvertree Propco (an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, headquartered in Connecticut).
Property type: Lodging, commercial
Year built: Westin built as the Silvertree Hotel in 1967, most recently remodeled in 2013; Wildwood Snowmass originally built in 1967, remodeled in 2000; conference center built in 1984 and remodeled in 2000.
Total heated area: 374,587 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $57.7 million (all properties, including ancillary)
Assessor’s office assessed value: $18.4 million
No. 2 — $50.5 million
Property: Centennial Apartments complex, 100 Luke Short Court, Aspen
Date recorded: March 27
Buyer: New Centennial LLC
Seller: Centennial-Aspen II LP
Property type: 148-unit rental apartment complex
Year built: 1980s
No. 3 — $32 million
Property: 41 Popcorn Lane
Date recorded: Sept. 8
Buyer: Difficult Popcorn Holdings
Seller: Nomisma Management Trust
Property type: Residential
Acres. 2.2
Year built: 2013
Total heated area: 11,421-square-feet for single-family residence; entire 17,013 square feet includes guest house and caretaker’s cottage
Assessor’s office actual value: $24,347,500
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,740,850
No. 4 — $31.85 million
Property: 34 Placer Lane
Property type: Residential
Date recorded: Aug .18
Buyer: 34 Placer Lane Eat LLC
Seller: 34 Placer Inc. (Ketchum, Idaho)
Property type: Residential
Total heated area: 10,014 square feet
Lot size: 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $13,142,900*
Assessor’s office assessed value: $939,720
*Assessments were made prior to construction of home
No. 5 — $29.659 million
Property: 288 Willoughby Way
Property type: Residential
Buyer: DOVFAM Aspen LP
Seller: 288 Willoughby Way LLC
Property type: Residential
Total heated area: 8,798 sqaure feet
Lot size: 1 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $27,757,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $1,984,640
Sources: Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County Assessor’s Office
