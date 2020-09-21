Monday Business Briefs: Boenning named Realtor of Year; Aspen Chamber’s Bruan honored; Aspen lodges state’s most expensive in August

Boenning honored as Realtor of the Year

The Colorado Association of Realtors has named longtime Aspen resident Evan Boenning as the 2020 Realtor of the Year.

The selection of Boenning makes him the first member of the Aspen Board of Realtors to receive such an honor.

“Boenning was nominated by the Aspen Board of Realtors and some of his fellow board members who praised him for his community involvement, caring demeanor and strong relationships with colleagues, neighbors, clients and valley residents,” said a news release. “The award is given based on criteria including Realtor spirit; participation on the member board, state and national association levels; civic engagement; and business accomplishments.”

Boenning is with Sotheby’s Real Estate in Aspen. A Realtor since 1978, Boenning is married to Nancy and has two children, Anne and Stephen, and two grandchildren. He is a former professional hockey player and has dedicated many years to the youth hockey program in Aspen.

ACRA’s Braun gets props

Aspen Chamber Resort Association President Debbie Braun has been recognized with the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution to Colorado Tourism.

Braun received the award at the 2020 Colorado Tourism Office Governor’s Conference held virtually from the Red Rocks Amphitheater stage Sept. 17 with more than 800 travel and tourism officials attending online.

Braun was recognized for “championing tourism in Aspen and the entire valley during her 20-year tenure at ACRA, 15 of those as the president and CEO,” said a news release. “The award recognized her swift and ongoing response to the COVID-19 crisis with ACRA’s Recovery Toolkit. She was also acknowledged for work in securing dedicated marketing funding through the lodging tax that helps drive tourism throughout the entire Roaring Fork Valley. In addition, she was honored for her foresight in pivoting ACRA from a Destination Marketing Organization to a Destination Management Organization, supporting efforts that ACRA is making to help drive responsible, sustainable tourism.”

As well, the Outstanding Community Tourism Initiative Award was presented to Roaring Fork Valley Goes for the Gold and The Aspen Snowmass/Roaring Fork Valley Gold-Level IMBA Ride Center.

Aspen lodges state’s busiest in August

Aspen lodges were 63.3% full in August, giving them the highest occupancy rates that month among Colorado’s resort towns.

The monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, issued Friday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association, put Steamboat Springs’ 60.2% occupancy rate second among resort towns. Telluride (49.6%) was third.

With an average daily rate of $560.77, Aspen lodges also were the most expensive among all state markets August. The state’s average daily rate was $115.38 in August, while resort lodges averaged $298.39, according to the report.