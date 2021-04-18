Business Monday Briefs: RETT collections up; Clark’s expanding to Denver
City hauls in $5.5 million in first-quarter RETT collections
First quarter property sales in Aspen translated to $3.6 million in real estate transfer tax collections for the city’s housing account and another $1.9 million for the Wheeler Opera House.
The city’s Finance Department’s monthly tax consumption report, which was issued last week, also noted that the housing fund generated RETT collections 180.6% above the city’s $1.3 million budgeted for January through March. The first three months of 2021 were also 64.5% better than the city’s $2.2 million haul for the first quarter of 2020.
Wheeler RETT collections for the first quarter were 179.2% of budget ($670,700), and 34.1% ahead of the $1.4 million generated January through March 2020, according to the report.
Clark’s Market expanding to Denver
The Aspen-based Clark’s Market chain is expanding to the Denver area with a 25,000-square-foot supermarket, multiple media outlets reported last week.
The grocery store will be built in a high-traffic area of Lowry, where with Target it will co-anchor the under-construction Boulevard One retail complex. It will be the seventh Clark’s Market in Colorado; other locations include Aspen, Snowmass Village, Crested Butte and Telluride.
The Lowry complex, which is being developed by Englewood-based Kelmore Development and Denver-based Confluent Development, is projected to open in the first half of 2022.
