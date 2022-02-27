Business Monday briefs: PitCo property sales near $280M in Jan.; CMC offering biz internship opps

January property sales dip but still strong

Total real estate sales in Pitkin County, absent of fractional transactions, were $277.7 million in January, 2.1% off the pace set in January 2021, according to a report issued last week by Land Title Guarantee Co.

Despite the slip, January property sales were still the second-highest sales volume total the month has produced.

Of the 79 transactions in January, Aspen and surrounding immediate areas — described as Zone 1 in the report — accounted for 31 of those deals equating to $222.9 million in sales volume, according to the report.

Snowmass had nine transactions marking $39.5 in January sales volume, the report said.

CMC offering biz internship opps

Local businesses, nonprofits and government agencies interested in working with Colorado Mountain College business students can learn more about internship opportunities Wednesday, a news release states.





CMC is hosting an online learning session aimed at informing potential community opportunities about the college’s internship programs.

“On the community side, a lot of businesses talk to me about looking for fresh perspectives,” CMC Professor Robert Cartelli said. “This provides an avenue for them to gain that fresh approach while giving students an opportunity at building their resumes.”

The free session is scheduled from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom, and attendees can register for a Zoom link at https://coloradomtn.edu/event/cmc-school-of-business-internship-information-session .

During the meeting, business owners and organization representatives will have the opportunity to learn about creating internship opportunities and becoming a formal CMC industry or community partner, the release states.

The internship program focuses on creating learning opportunities by applying what students are studying to a work-based environment.

“For the students, we put an emphasis on students working with quality community partners and mentors,” Cartelli said. “Local internships are an opportunity for significant new learning experiences outside of the classroom in their fields of study.”

Contact Cartelli at 970-989-1329 or schoolofbusiness@coloradomtn.edu for more information.