Business Monday briefs: Job-seeker service open throughout valley; renovated Limelight to reopen in November

Job-seeker service open throughout valley

The Glenwood Springs Workforce Center is offering mobile community office hours throughout the Roaring Fork Valley as a way to deliver career- and job-seeker services where customers live.

The workforce center provides free, virtual and in-person services to job seekers, those already employed who want to improve their skills and area youth. Services include resume writing, interview skills, job seeker workshops, portfolio development and communication skills.

The main workforce center office, located at 401 23rd St., Suite 300 (behind Alpine Bank in Glenwood Springs) is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for appointments, walk-ins and remote assistance; phone calls and emails also are fielded by the team Monday through Friday. Workforce Center mobile locations and hours:

Mondays: Parachute Branch Library (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and El Jebel Community Center (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Wednesdays: Pitkin County Health and Human Services (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Fridays: Rifle Branch Library (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Staff also will be at the Basalt Regional Library the second Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment.

For more information, call the Glenwood Springs Workforce Center at 970-945-8638 or visit http://www.sites.google.com/state.co.us/nwcoworkforce/home .



