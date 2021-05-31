Business Monday Briefs: Job fair in Snowmass; APCHA relocates
Snowmass job fair Thursdsay
Snowmass Village will hold a job fair from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Base Village Conference Center.
On hand will be representatives from retail, restaurant and lodging establishments hiring part- and full-time workers. Free parking is available at the Base Village Parking Garage and the Treehouse lot off Carriage Lane.
More information at http://www.gosnowmass.com/jobfair.
APCHA finds new housing
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority office will relocate to 18 Truscott Place on Tuesday.
All documentation should be dropped off at the new office location moving forward. All phone calls will be rerouted to the Truscott office during that time. For assistance, contact apcha@cityofaspen.com.
APCHA had been located at 210 E. Hyman Ave.
