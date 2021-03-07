Business Monday briefs: JMD opens new Aspen location; Broughton honored

JMD location opens in Aspen

Joe McGuire Design recently announced the opening of a new design studio in Aspen, located in the historic Floradora Building on Main Street.

JMD was founded in Aspen in 2005, and the new location, which will house a five member-team that includes partners McGuire and Matthew Tenzin, also functions as a design showroom.

JMD also has an interior-design studio in Boulder.

Coinciding with the opening of the Aspen studio, JMD home project “Boulder Trailhead” received the Best 2020 Residential Design Award from the International Interior Design Association, Rocky Mountain Chapter. About the newly built home, nestled at the base of Mount Sanitas in Boulder.

Broughton gets recognition from CU

Principal Sarah Broughton of the Aspen firm Rowland+Broughton Architecture/Urban Design recently received the 2020 Environmental Design Award from the University of Colorado Boulder Program in Environmental Design.

Now in its second year, the award honors individuals who have demonstrated leadership and made significant contributions to the design and architecture professions. The 2020 Young Designer Award, also in its second year, was presented to Mike Blea, co-owner of Raw Creative in Denver.