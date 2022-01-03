Business Monday briefs: Higher minimum wages in ’22; Douglas Elliman spins off from Vector Group
Minimum wage now $12.56 in Colorado
The new Colorado minimum wage took effect on Saturday and is now $12.56 an hour, or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage.
The increases are a result of a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure (with the exception of 2017-20, when the minimum wage rose by larger amounts due to another ballot measure, in 2016, raising the minimum wage by 90 to 99 cents annually until it reached $12 by 2020), according to a news release issued last week from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.
Also starting Saturday, direct care workers funded with any state dollars working in-home and community-based settings received a minimum wage of $15 per hour. The raise was put forward by the Polis-Primavera administration and approved by the Joint Budget Committee.
Douglas Elliman completes spin-off
Douglas Elliman Realty announced last week that it has completed its previously announced spin-off from Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR). Douglas Elliman is now trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DOUG” and has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600.
Douglas Elliman Realty, based in New York, has three offices locally — two in downtown Aspen and one in Snowmass Village.
“We are thrilled that Douglas Elliman has reached this milestone — one that would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our incredible agents and employees,” said Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, in a statement. “As a standalone company, we look forward to building on Douglas Elliman’s leading luxury brand and longstanding tradition of excellence, while continuing to drive long-term value for stockholders.”
