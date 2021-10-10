Business Monday briefs: FirstBank, NYP fundraiser underway in C’dale; Virtual mountain job fair Thursday

FirstBank, NY Pizza team up for fundraiser

FirstBank is teaming up with Carbondale’s New York Pizza to raise funds for local Roaring Fork Valley nonprofit Stepping Stones. For each Philly cheesesteak purchased from New York Pizza from Oct. 11-31, FirstBank will donate $10 to the nonprofit, up to $5,000.

Stepping Stones is a community-based youth mentoring program that operates drop-in centers for youth and young adults in the Roaring Fork Valley. Its mission is to cultivate strong mentoring relationships and community spaces, and to foster personal growth, compassion and responsibility for youth ages 10-21.

This year’s “Giving for Good” campaign follows FirstBank’s contribution of $10,000 to Stepping Stones’ capital campaign, which helped fund renovations to its youth center. The new facility includes a wellness center to support social, emotional, mental and physical health.

“We are proud to support Stepping Stones’ mission of youth achievement and empowerment,” said Dave Portman, FirstBank Roaring Fork Valley Market president. “We’re grateful to New York Pizza for teaming up with us and are excited for the community to get involved — all while enjoying a delicious meal.”

For more information, visit efirstbankblog.com/givingforgood.





Virtual mountain job fair Thursday

A Mountain Town Winter Job Fair will be held virtually from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

Sponsored by the Colorado Workforce Center and the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, the fair is open to job seekers and employers.

Register at https://bit.ly/3BxhQkm .