Business Monday briefs: Carbondale’s Wendt III recognized; new marketing director at Rowland+Broughton

John Wendt III, managing broker at Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate in Carbondale, was named Colorado Realtor of the Year by the Colorado Association of Realtors at its 100th annual convention in Colorado Springs.

John Wendt III



Wendt was president of CAR in 1993. He introduced CAR’s member benefit program, the “Legal Hotline,” which allows members to get legal information to ensure that home buyers and sellers are getting accurate information and fair treatment. Wendt served on Colorado’s Real Estate Commission from 2018-2021 and he also founded the Colorado Real Estate Network, a southwest-region Multiple Listing Service that began in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Pagosa and Durango. He also served on the Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors Board of Directors as chair in 2009 and 2012.

“I’m not aware of a commissioner that has had as extensive real estate experience as John,” said Marcia Water, division director of the Colorado Real Estate Commission, Department of Regulatory Agencies. “Not only is he a wealth of information about the mountain market, but he provided us with valuable insight regarding the affordable housing issues that Colorado is facing across the state.”

Rowland+Broughton hires marketing director

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design has named Karley Bessez as marketing director for its Aspen and Denver studios.

Karley Bessez



Based in New York and commuting to Colorado on a regular basis, Bessez will lead marketing strategy and communication efforts supporting R+B’s team of more than 40 professionals.





Most recently, Bessez was marketing director for Vocon, an architecture and interior design firm focusing on transformative built environments, with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Cleveland. Prior to that, she was marketing manager for international architecture studio Woods Bagot. She attended Bucknell University, where she achieved a bachelor of arts in international relations and French, and has also received a certificate in graphic design from Parsons School of Design.