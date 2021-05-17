Business Monday briefs: Basalt woman honored internationally;

Fouts recognized as Empowered Woman of the Year

Melinda Fouts



Basalt resident Melinda Fouts recently was chosen to receive the Empowered Woman of the Year award for 2021 given by the International Association of Top Professionals.

Melinda Fouts, Ph.D., is a psychotherapist, international executive coach, columnist and featured contributor for Forbes Coaches Council and founder of Success Starts With You.

“Choosing Dr. Fouts for this award was an easy decision for our panel to make,” said a statement from Stephanie Cirami, president of IAOTP. “She provides visionary leadership in her field and her many credentials prove she has the ability to empower women worldwide. Dr. Fouts is innovative and talented beyond measure. We look forward to celebrating all of her success at the Annual Awards Gala.”

More information on Fouts is available at http://www.successstartswithyou.net

Sopris Lodge hires community relations director

Molly DeMarr has been named community relations director at Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, a Roaring Fork Valley retirement community with independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments, amenities and services.

Molly DeMarr



DeMarr will cultivate relationships with local businesses, charitable organizations, governmental and community groups, bring community members in for tours, and introduce residents and their families to Sopris Lodge’s lifestyle.

Most recently, DeMarr worked in the Roaring Fork Valley as youth market director for the American Heart Association.