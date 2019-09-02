Business Monday briefs: Aspen Skiing Co., ACRA to hold Afternoon Blend on Wednesday

Snowmass Tourism hires online marketing coordinator

Snowmass Tourism recently appointed Allie Welsh to the Snowmass Tourism Marketing Department. Welsh joins the team as the new online marketing coordinator, beginning in September.

“Allie’s enthusiasm and drive make her a perfect fit for this role,” said Virginia McNellis, marketing director of Snowmass Tourism in a statement. “She knows and loves Snowmass and has a passion for mountain sports. We are looking forward to seeing her apply that energy to inspire others to visit Snowmass through our website, social media and digital marketing.”

Welsh, a Colorado native, spent four years as a professional halfpipe skier before moving to Carbondale in 2018. Over the course of her skiing career, she competed on the FIS Freestyle World Cup Circuit, at the Dew Tour, and was a U.S. nominated potential delegate for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. After retiring from skiing, Welsh turned her attention to marketing and was most recently the marketing coordinator at Challenge Aspen, where she handled marketing strategy, social media, content creation and advertising.

ACRA, Skico annual event Wednesday

The Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Aspen Skiing Co. will co-host their annual Afternoon Blend from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Sundeck atop Aspen Mountain.

The Afternoon Blend is an afternoon of presentations from ACRA and Skico executives, community networking, food, drink and prizes, including a 2019-20 Aspen Snowmass Premier Pass

Reservations are being taken at http://www.aspen chamber.org/membership/member-events. Price is $45 for ACRA members and $60 for non-members and includes food and drinks.

Following is the schedule of events:

• 2:30 to 3 p.m. — Uploading on the Silver Queen Gondola

• 3 to 4 p.m. — Presentations and giveaways

• 4 to 5 p.m. — Social hour

For more information on ACRA, call 970-925-1940 or visit http://www.aspenchamber.org.