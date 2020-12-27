Business Monday Briefs: Aspen real estate tax collections surge; Marble Distillery, Davenport form alliance

Aspen RETT collections double city projections so far

This year’s real estate boom means Aspen’s Real Estate Transfer Tax collections have amounted to big gains for the housing program and the city-owned Wheeler Opera House.

Through October, RETT collections for the housing portions were up 102.8% over the first 10 months of 2019. October alone saw collections skyrocket by 281.1%.

The data, taken from the city’s monthly sale tax consumption report issued Dec. 16, also shows RETT collections for the Wheeler were up 110.4% through October, while the month alone was 275.6% better than October 2019.

“Market activity continues to exceed expectations and has driven collections past double annual forecasts through just 11 months,” the report said.

Marble, Davenport form partnership

Local distillery Marble Distilling Co. has announced a new partnership with Chris Davenport, two-time world champion skier, entrepreneur and environmental activist.

This partnership also launches the distillery’s goal of production facilities at net-zero by 2022 and the launch its e-commerce website. To achieve net-zero, the Carbondale-based business said it will add to its solar array and plans to be completely solar powered by 2022.

“Marble is humbled and honored to have Chris Davenport as a true partner alongside the Marble Distilling Company,” said Marble founder and head distiller, Connie Baker. “Our brands align in so many ways, but first and foremost in our determination to move the needle in terms of sustainability. In fact, where Davenport has helped raise the bar to do something bold for sustainability, he inspired us to take our own aspirations and commit. Marble has risen to the occasion and commits to net-zero by 2022.”

Davenport said, “I don’t just make critical decisions in the mountains; when it comes to what brands and people I support and partner with, I make critical decisions, too. Which is why when it comes to how I apres ski, I choose Marble Distilling Co. spirits. Their commitment to sustainable business practices — using far less water than most spirit brands and becoming Net Zero Electricity by 2022 — are super important to me, and to our local environment here in the Roaring Fork Valley. This is something they understand as a local company and as a steward of our unique surroundings.”