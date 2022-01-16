Business Monday briefs: Aspen moratorium tips; DHM promotes from within

Moratorium tips

With its moratorium on residential development in effect through June 8, the city of Aspen has issued the following suggestions for people navigating through the emergency ordinance:

Building permit application requirements — All residential building permit applications require a moratorium exemption certificate at permit submission. The certificate is intended to provide the permit coordinator and other reviewers that a project is exempt. To apply for an exemption, email complete floor plans and a description of the scope of work to planneroftheday@gmail.com .

Land-use applications — Inquiries about the applicability of the moratorium to potential land-use applications should include a description of the scope of work with as much detail as possible and be directed to planneroftheday@gmail.com .

General questions — General questions about the moratorium can be sent to Ben Anderson at ben.anderson@aspen.gov .

DHM Design promotes from within

Jennifer DiCuollo



DHM Design recently announced the promotion of Jennifer DiCuollo to principal.





DiCuollo started at DHM in 2006 as an intern and has grown to lead the site design of many projects in the civic, resort, residential and recreation sectors, including new amenities at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort.

“Her enthusiasm for the wellness sector is contagious,” said Jason Jaynes, managing principal at DHM, in a statement. “She is recognized as an expert in the hot springs industry and shines as a great ambassador for regenerative and restorative design. Jen is thoughtful in her decision-making process and understands the importance of efficient and effective project management. Simply put, she shows up; she follows through with her commitments and there is no doubt that she’ll get it done.”