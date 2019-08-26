Business Monday Briefs: Aspen lodge rooms expensive but busy in July; electric vehicle event Wednesday

Aspen high on room rates, occupancy

Aspen’s lodging rates were nearly double the next closest Colorado ski town in July, while its occupancy rate was tops among the resort towns that month, according to a report released last week.

Daily room rates in Aspen averaged $624 in July. That was highest in the state while Telluride was next at $326, according to the most recent Rocky Mountain Lodging Report, which is commissioned by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Commission. Vail lodges had the third highest daily rate — $234 — in July. Aspen’s average rates also were the state’s most expensive that month.

The lofty prices didn’t appear to drive away visitors: Aspen’s 83.4% occupancy rate was the highest among ski resorts in July, but lower than the state average of 85.4%, according to the report.

Through July of this year, Aspen lodges have charged an average daily room rate of $539, which is also the most expensive in the state. Its 70.5% occupancy rate from January through July also put it ahead of all of the state resorts surveyed, but still below the state average of 70.7% for the same time period, according to the report.

Free electric vehicle event Wednesday in Carbondale

The Experience Electric event — the third in a series of four around the region — will be held at the Carbondale’s Third Street Center, 520 S. Third St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Presented by local clean-energy groups, the Experience Electric series enables participants to learn about EVs on the market, find out about discounts and tax credits, understand how EV charging works, talk to EV owners and test-drive cars. Free refreshments will be provided.

The series coincides with Garfield Clean Energy’s annual electric-vehicle group-buy event, in which several Glenwood Springs auto dealers are offering extra discounts on select EV models through Oct. 31.

To RSVP and learn more, go to GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/ev2019.