Business Briefs: Ranch near Aspen hits market for $50M; downtown business launch 40th celebration; VVH honored for maternal care

Ranch near Aspen listed for $50 million

A ranch with around 650 acres of undeveloped land near Aspen has hit the market for $50 million.

Snowmass Falls Ranch, owned for 78 years by the family of local cattle ranchers, is one of the last privately owned properties in the upper Snowmass Creek Valley. Located about 9 miles west of Aspen, the ranch is bordered on three sides by 283 square miles of federally designated wilderness land.

The ranch is split by two creeks — Snowmass Creek and West Snowmass Creek — each with its own waterfall. It has had only two private owners in the past 115 years. The property has six small log cabins that range in size from 240 square feet to 1,092 square feet. Brian Smith of Hall and Hall has the listing.

Jeweler launches outdoors series to mark anniversary

To celebrate their 40th anniversary, Oliver Smith Jewelry in downtown Aspen has launched a limited outdoors-inspired collection called the “Cairn collection.” Smith, the founder and creative director of the shop in Aspen and also Scottsdale, made just 20 pieces for collection.

“As a designer I am constantly looking at things to sketch from the outdoors — flowers, trees, plants, rock towers. I have always been fascinated by the Golden Ratio, the symmetry of nature, and I wanted this collection to mimic the natural beauty of the world,” Oliver said in a news release announcing the launch.

To address sustainability in the jewelry industry, Smith buys, collects and recycles estate jewelry, to free up stones of different cuts, shapes, colors, sizes and clarity to craft original heirlooms.

Valley View recognized for maternal, infant care

Valley View has been recognized as a Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champion by the Colorado Perinatal Care Quality Collaborative.

“At Valley View, quality care is at the core of what we do,” said Dr. Ellen Brooks, medical director of pediatrics at Valley View. “We are honored by this award, recognizing the dedication by our incredible team of OBGYNs, pediatricians, nurses, behavioral health specialists and more who provide exceptional care to moms and babies every day in our valleys. We look forward to continuing to partner with CPCQC to provide the best care possible for these patients.”

Hospitals designated as Maternal and Infant Care Quality Champions benefit from access to expert clinical and quality improvement support; the most current data in infant and maternal health; and sharing of best practices and innovations with members around the state and nationally.

More details at vvh.org/FamilyBirthplace.