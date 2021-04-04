Business Briefs: Overland Sheepskin signs Aspen lease; Valley View University seminar on tap

Overland Sheepskin coming to Aspen

Overland Sheepskin Co. will open its newest retail store at 426 E. Hyman Ave. in downtown Aspen on May 7, the company announced last week.

Overland offers outerwear, accessories and home décor expertly crafted from natural fibers such as sheepskin, leather and wool. The company was family founded in 1973. It is based in Fairfield, Iowa.

“We love Colorado,” said co-owner Roger Leahy in a statement. “This is our sixth store in the state and 17th overall, and we’re really excited about Aspen — it’s such a vibrant mountain town with visitors from across the country and the world, and a perfect fit for Overland.”

Overland’s other five Colorado locations include Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs, Telluride, Durango, and Denver.

The transaction was brokered by Angi Wang of Setterfield & Bright.

Valley View University seminar Wednesday

Valley View’s free educational webinars, “Valley View University,” continue at 6 p.m. Wednesday with a presentation from Dr. Tomas Pevny of ValleyOrtho Orthopedic Surgeon Tomas Pevny.

A longtime Aspen orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Pevny is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a fellowship in sports medicine and special interests in the shoulder and knee.

In a 20-minute Zoom discussion followed by a Q&A, Pevny will discuss common reasons for knee pain, things patients can do to avoid it and treatment options to get patients back to the activities they enjoy.

The webinar is free, and participants may register at http://www.vvh.org/vvu .