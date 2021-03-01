Business Briefs: Keith Webster Construction returns; Rossingol goes from pop-up to permanent in Aspen; Solar Garfield event March 4

Keith Webster Construction returns to Aspen

After a 10-year hiatus in Napa Valley, California, Keith M Webster Construction has returned to the Roaring Fork Valley.

The firm built dozens of homes in Aspen and Snowmass between 1998 and 2008 until the Great Recession forced it to move to California. Founder and owner Keith Webster and his wife, Chelli, a partner in the business, have again hung out their shingle in Aspen.

Keith and Chelli Webster



Webster, whose experiences span near five decades, has built contemporary, luxury custom homes, mountain retreats and traditional period homes, completed multiple remodels of homes and kitchens and has renovated numerous historical structures, working with the Historic Preservation Commission.

Keith Webster Construction can be reached at 970-618-3887 or via their website-www.kmwconstruction.com.

Rossignol launches permanent Aspen store

Rossignol has opened a larger, permanent retail location in downtown Aspen after successful stint as a pop-up boutique.

Located at 534 E. Cooper Ave., the new 2,500-square-foot is located in the same space where the old Boogie’s building once stood.

The new Rossignol store at 534 E. Cooper Ave. (Courtesy photo).



“Over the past three years we’ve been incredibly lucky to share our brand with the Aspen community,” said Francois Goulet, president, Rossignol Group North America, in a statement. “This new store location embodies so much of the town’s vibrance. We couldn’t think of a better place to showcase our new collections and Rossignol’s 110-year-plus history in winter sports.”

The new flagship Aspen location joins Rossignol’s list of retail stores and pop-up locations throughout the U.S., Canada, France, Italy, Switzerland, Norway and China.