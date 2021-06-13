Business Briefs: Dante coming to Aspen

Dante coming to St. Regis Aspen

New York City-based Dante will be moving into the Chefs Club space at The St. Regis Aspen Resort for a year-long residency starting Thursday.

“After a successful 2020-21 winter season at Aspen’s The Snow Lodge, the Dante team will continue their presence in Aspen offering an all-day food and cocktail menu, complete with music and wellness programming,” according to a news announcement.

Dante Aspen at Chefs Club will serve brunch, lunch and dinner both indoors and outdoors. The menu will comprise “simple, produce-driven dishes with coastal Italian influence that celebrate seasonal, healthy eating,” the announcement said.

Dante’s cocktails will focus on variations of the spritz, negroni and martini.