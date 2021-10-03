Business briefs: Carbondale seeking feedback for tourism survey

Carbondale Tourism is seeking feedback from residents about the impact of tourism on the community and is distributing an online survey for residents to participate in through Oct. 31.

The survey is available on the Carbondale.com website, as well as http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/27FMYKD and also will be distributed via a number of online community social media sites.

At the same time, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce also is surveying businesses within the community, including chamber members, about the impacts of tourism. The tourism stakeholder survey is available at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GN6J86G .

The surveys are part of several tools provided by the Colorado Tourism Office’s Restart Destinations Program, a new industry offering that is part of a series of activities being funded by a CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to drive near-term recovery and foster long-term resilience for the Colorado tourism industry. Through this work, the Colorado Tourism Office seeks to serve as an extended team for Colorado destinations to prioritize and implement collaborative projects that advance recommendations from the forthcoming Colorado Tourism Roadmap to Recovery, a new five-year strategic plan being developed for the Colorado tourism industry.

Carbondale Tourism, along with neighboring Roaring Fork Valley tourism organizations of Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism, Basalt Chamber of Commerce and Visit Glenwood Springs, were selected to participate in the program, which will guide the formation of a valley-wide destination stewardship initiative. Each community’s tourism organization is currently surveying their residents and local tourism businesses to understand the impacts of tourism, which has come under the spotlight from communities locally and regionally in Colorado as domestic tourism surged since the COVID-19 global pandemic started March 2020.





“We are calling on our community to use their voice and participate in this important survey of Carbondale residents,” said Andrea Stewart, Executive Director of Carbondale Tourism. “This input will help shape the future of our tourism industry, and especially give us a chance to understand how Carbondale as a host community is experiencing the good or bad of tourism, as we work with our Roaring Fork Valley partners to develop a regional collaboration and tourism management strategy.”

The Restart Destinations Program runs through June 30. As a participant in the program, the Roaring Fork Valley destinations will each receive a recovery assessment, a full-day action planning workshop, 75 hours of technical assistance to advance the designated priority project, and $10,000 of direct marketing support from the Colorado Tourism Office.