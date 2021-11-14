Business Briefs: Aspen Barbershop opens in Basalt; Viceroy employee nationally honored; Outside touts Forum Phi; Miron Crosby coming to Aspen

A new Aspen Barbershop has opened in the Willits Town Center in Basalt, joining the flagship location at 630 E. Hyman Ave. (Courtesy photo)



A barbershop with several decades of presence in Aspen has expanded its clips and cuts to the midvalley.

The Aspen Barber Shop opened recently at 251 Market St. in Willits Town Center, between Mezzaluna and the TACAW performing arts center.

“My reason for branching out downvalley was I saw a growing demand for services like mine, considering the current surge of population to our valley,” said Aspen Barber Shop owner Eric Montemayor. “We specialize in traditional barber services such as men and boy’s haircuts, beard trims and hot lather straight razor shaves.”

The Aspen Barber Shop was established in Aspen by a previous owner in 1958. It will remain in Aspen at 630 E. Hyman Ave.

Montemayor said he branched into Willits in August by operating out of a small room in an existing salon. He was convinced of the need for his services and found his own space.





The new shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and there will be two barbers on staff at all times, he said.

Snowmass employee’s hard work pays off

Jaime Meraz (Courtesy photoO)



A Snowmass Village hotel employee was one of nine runners-up in the Cintas S.H.I.N.E. (Star Housekeepers In a New Era) Award contest.

Jaime Meraz, who works at Viceroy Snowmass, received $500 for the honor. The hotel also will receive training and a product package from Cintas Corp., a publicly traded company based in Cincinnati that provides businesses with cleaning, sanitation and first-aid supplies.

“Jaime Meraz’s hard work and flexibility have helped improved the productivity and energy in the housekeeping department at Viceroy Snowmass,“ said a press release from Cintas. ”He implemented a new towel display for guest rooms that made them look more presentable. He also covered for the Director while she was in quarantine several times throughout the pandemic, quickly learning how to oversee scheduling, code invoices and effectively communicate with other departments. Jaime also took on the project of stripping, buffing and sealing all the Toro, Nest/Pool, Lobby and Spa floors, enabling the hotel to complete the work efficiently and without the use of an outside contractor.“

Employee satisfaction high at Forum Phi

Forum Phi Architecture, which has offices in Aspen and Carbondale, was named the No. 2 Best Place to Work 2021 in the most recent edition of Outside magazine.

Earning honorable mentions were Backbone Media out of Carbondale and Aspen-based Charles Cuniffe Architects.

Forum Phi has won either first- or second-place honors in five of the last six years of the Outside list. Criteria for recognition include the employer’s benefits package, average salary, and paid time off as well as confidential forms filled out by each employee ranking the firm’s culture and compensation.

“Firm perks include fully paid, low-deductible health, dental, and vision insurance premiums for the employee’s entire family; a flexible work schedule including remote work; ski pass or wellness benefit; outdoor team-building events; Monday-morning breakfasts; and mountain-bike, uphill touring, lake days and powder posses,” said a press release from Forum Phi, which has 37 employees. In addition to architecture, the firm also has a focus on planning and interior design.

New store boots up on East Cooper

Dallas-based bespoke cowboy boot brand Miron Crosby is opening a 2,000-square-foot studio at 520 E. Cooper Ave. this month.

The store will offer women’s, men’s, and “mini” Crosby boots, as well as a mix of home and lifestyle accessories. Sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means founded the company in 2017.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the Aspen community, and to invite both locals and visitors into our new studio this fall to experience Miron Crosby first-hand — whether it’s to shop or simply stop by for a Ranch Water … or two!” said co-founder Lizzie Means Duplantis, referring to the brand’s signature tequila cocktail, in a press release.

Miron Crosby Aspen will take over the former Chequers’ space, with plans to honor the longtime local fixture by naming a future women’s boot style after owner Becky Dumeresque.

More at mironcrosby.com.