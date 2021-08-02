Business Briefs: ASE vision committee to launch; Aspen Gallery Night this Thursday

Applications open for airport advisory board

Pitkin County is now accepting applications for the new Aspen/Pitkin Airport advisory board, which will create a formalized structure for residents to get involved and provide advice on future needs for the airport

“Creation of this board is in recognition of the fact that the activities of the airport affect the community in a myriad of ways requiring governance and ongoing community input,” according to a news release issued last week by Pitkin County.

The application period ends Sept. 9, and interviews for final-round candidates will be held soon after with the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners. In order to be considered, applicants must be available to attend (either virtually or in person).

For more information about the ASE Vision and BOCC processes, visit pitkincounty.com/164/Airport.

More details on the advisory board are available at pitkincounty.com/698/Airport-Advisory-Board .

Aspen Gallery Night this Thursday

Aspen galleries will keep their doors open until 8 p.m. Thursday for a self-guided gallery crawl, including cocktails at the Aspen Art Museum.

The event is called Aspen Gallery Night and is being put on in partnership with Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Aspen Art Museum, Aspen Sojourner, Intersect Aspen and Aspen Daily News,