Business records tie Rep. Boebert to husband’s natural gas consulting firm

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s name appears in business documents filed with the state for the oil and gas consulting firm run by her husband, Boebert Consulting, which was paid about $1 million over the past two years by a drilling company that has a large presence on the Western Slope.

The Garfield County Republican is the registered agent of JLB903 LLC, which is, in turn, the registered agent of Boebert Consulting run by her husband, Jayson, according to records reviewed by The Colorado Sun, as well as information from Boebert’s office and a financial disclosure the congresswoman filed this week.

The revelation poses more questions about the Boeberts’ finances and their close ties to the oil and gas industry, which have come under increasing scrutiny from opponents in recent days. The congresswoman’s office said she does not work for Boebert Consulting, but it did not answer whether she owns the firm.

Boebert, who sits on the House Natural Resources Committee, has been a major cheerleader for the oil and gas industry, often citing her husband’s work.

