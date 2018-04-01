Business briefs

The Snowball Party, which brings together Aspen locals through business events in a unique format, has been revived and is set for Friday night.

This year is a town-wide scavenger hunt where participants collect people and experiences, not things, according to organizers.

Life "in mountain towns can lean toward loneliness, partying and seasonal friendships. The Snowball Party actively works to form deeper friendships through being goofy and somewhat vulnerable with friends and strangers," organizers said.

The lineup of destinations and activities will be secret until the night of the event to keep the adventure a surprise along the way.

The evening, organized by Aspen Messenger, is sponsored by Outdoor Voices and Suerte Tequila and in partnership with Aspen Strong.

Tickets are $60, and the event is capped so purchase is suggested. For more information and tickets, go to http://www.thesnowball party.com or contact John Pick (thesnowballparty1@gmail.com or 773-934-5317) or Stephanie Janigo (360-927-8085 or stephanie@messengeraspen.com).

Anderson Ranch Arts Center recently elected four new members to its board of trustees: Sarah Harrelson, Philae Knight, Mike Lyon and Anne Nelson Reyes.

"We are pleased to welcome these new members to the Board of Trustees of Anderson Ranch," Nancy Wilhelms, executive director of Anderson Ranch, said in a statement. "Their commitment to the Ranch and the education and inspiration it provides will continue to strengthen our organization to the benefit of all we serve."

Harrelson has more than 20 years of media and publishing experience. As co-founder of Whitehaus Media Group, she has also published several art books for various galleries along with architecture-driven custom content.

Knight joined the business development team at Phillips auction house in 2007, where she leads the New York office with a focus on clients' strategic growth of established and new art collections.

Lyon, whose family is longtime Ranch supporters, is a full-time visual artist working in Kansas City. He has exhibited nationally and internationally, and his work is in the permanent collections of the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, among others.

Nelson Reyes has extensive volunteer experience through her work with the President's Advisory Committee on the Arts, the Norton Museum of Art's Board of Trustees, the Lyric Opera of Chicago's Board of Directors and the Lyric Opera of Chicago's Women's Board.

Teddy Greenspan will join as a non-trustee finance committee member, according to the statement, and David Fuente will continue to serve as chair of the board.

The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission will continue its review of the Mid-Valley Area Community Plan during a sixth workshop Thursday.

The meeting will begin with a joint discussion with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, then a review of planning commission questions for the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The meeting also will look at Emma and Frying Pan character areas, including review of the master plan language and future land use map. The planning commission will take public comments and suggest amendments or further action.

Thursday's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle County Community Center (0020 Eagle County Dr. in El Jebel). Another workshop is scheduled for April 19. All workshops include public participation.

For more information on the plan and the meetings, go to http://www.eaglecounty.us/MidValleyPlan or contact community development director Damian Peduto at 970-328-8750 or damian.peduto@eaglecounty.us.

The Carbondale Clay Center, a ceramic-based art nonprofit, is looking for an experienced individual to join its Board of Directors. Candidates must want to help the community, possess a love for the arts and have professional fundraising experience.

The center promotes excellence in the ceramic arts and to build community through clay-related activities for children and adults.

If interested, contact the center's executive director, Angela Bruno, at 970-963-2529 or by email at director@claycenter.org.