Business Monday briefs: Workforce talk Wednesday; Aspen Public Radio wins awards

Workforce sustainability talk this Wednesday

The Aspen Institute’s Hurst Community Initiative lecture series in partnership with libraries and chambers of commerce throughout the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys continues at 5 p.m. Wednesday with a look at workforce sustainability issues in Aspen.

Workforce Resiliency in Mountain Towns will feature a discussion with Carolyn Tucker, Colorado Workforce Development; Auden Schendler, Aspen Skiing Co.; Johnathan Jones, Atlantic Aviation; and Kara Silbernagel, Pitkin County. Alycin Bektesh, public affairs manager for the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, will moderate the discussion.

“We hear from our members and our community that help is needed finding the right candidates for open positions, and it’s becoming increasingly difficult to retain a local workforce,” said Bektesh. “With this conversation we have the opportunity to learn more about the demographic and economic data that is causing this shortfall, as well as hear from leaders in our business community who are navigating the workforce environment every day.”

The six-part series hosts a range of topics selected by the public library and chamber of commerce in each town.

“The nuance among micro-communities and their respective local experts helps illuminate the common ground we share — and helps to build empathy among the leaders seeking collaborative solutions,” said Evan Zislis, director of Community Engagement, Aspen Institute Hurst Community Initiative.





APR brings home awards

Aspen Public Radio recently was recognized with multiple awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

The CBA publicly made the awards announcements at the 2021 Awards of Excellence Gala in Denver held April 9. Aspen Public Radio’s submissions for work executed in 2021 were judged by out-of-state professional broadcasters against entries from other radio stations in the medium-sized radio market. The medium-sized radio market includes public and commercial stations in 36 communities across the state, including Vail, Steamboat Springs, Durango, Alamosa, Delta, Craig and more.

Aspen Public Radio was recognized with top honors in the following categories:

Best news feature, report or series — Eleanor Bennett’s reporting on Skyler Lomahaftewa’s bringing his culture home to the Rocky Mountains in “Ute people are alive, we exist.”

Best sports feature — New skier with ALS tackles Snowmass, proving the disease can’t hold her back, by Halle Zander

Additionally, Aspen Public Radio received certificates of merit as honorable mentions in the following categories:

Best morning show — “The Outdoor Report” with Eleanor Bennett

Best use of digital/social media — “Get To Know Our Team” campaign by Lisa DeLosso

Best station website — aspenpublicradio.org, managed by Lauri Jackson, Lisa DeLosso and the Aspen Public Radio news team

“Eleanor Bennett and Halle Zander are both talented broadcast journalists who worked hard on their award-winning features,” said Aspen Public Radio news director Brent Gardner-Smith. “I think the judges could hear the heart and soul that went into those stories. I was also delighted that Eleanor’s morning show was recognized, along with our website and the station’s promotional campaign.”