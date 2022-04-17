Business Monday briefs: USFS, Basalt Finance get honors; law firm announces personnel move

Forest Service worker honored for safety efforts

Larry Anderson, a member of the White River National Forest staff, received the top national award from the U.S. Forest Service for “safety and occupational services” that he provided during the agency’s fiscal year 2021, the agency reported Friday.

Anderson earned accreditation as a certified industrial hygienist from the American Board of Industrial Hygienists and applied his skills to serve the region. He also contributed efforts to the National Technology Development Program.

Anderson is the safety and occupational manager for the White River National Forest.

Basalt recognized for financial reporting





The town of Basalt was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the trade group Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, according to an announcement made Friday.

The town government was recognized for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2020.

An impartial panel judged the town’s report met the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users to read the report, the association said in a news release.

Kalamaya | Goscha announces personnel move

Kalamaya | Goscha announced that associate attorney Nick James has joined the Aspen-based firm’s criminal defense and personal injury teams. James began his legal career as a public defender in El Paso County (Colorado Springs) where he handled thousands of criminal cases as a senior deputy public defender.

After his time as public defender, James took some time away from the law and hiked through the Appalachian Trail before spending the past winter chasing powder through the American West and Canada, according to a news release. He graduated from the University of California, Irvine School of Law in 2016, earning awards for his pro bono service and winning the school’s trial advocacy competition.