Business Monday briefs: U.S. Bank and the Bash for Buddies; Alpine Bank management movement

U.S. Bank for the third straight year has signed on as the title sponsor for the The Buddy Program’s 23rd annual Bash for the Buddies, which will be held July 8 at the private ranch of Gail and Lenny “Boogie” Weinglass.

This year’s theme is Mardi Gras in the Mountains and will include live music with Big Sam’s Funky Nation from New Orleans. To learn more about purchasing tables and tickets to the bash or register to bid for free in the online auction, go to BuddyProgram.org.

“U.S. Bank is committed to powering the potential of our community, and the Buddy Program’s mission is a natural fit for us,” said Peter Schram, Home Mortgage Retail West sales executive, U.S. Bank. “We are proud to continue our support of the Buddy Program’s signature event where we look forward to furthering its mission.”

“We are so grateful to U.S. Bank for their continued support of our mission to empower youth through mentoring to achieve their full potential,” said Buddy Program Executive Director Lindsay Lofaro. “The Bash for the Buddies has become one of the best parties of the summer, and this year will be no exception. We look forward to celebrating with our patrons.”

More info on The Buddy Program at http://www.buddyprogram.org or call 970-920-2130.





Alpine Bank names senior VP of wealth management

Attorney Darla Daniel has been named senior vice president and director of Alpine Bank Wealth Management, where she will direct $1.1 billion in assets under management and supervise 28 employees, according to a news release.

Daniel is based out of Alpine Bank’s Denver Tech Center location and has been serving as vice president and trust counsel of the wealth management department since March 2020, a role in which she was tasked with Front Range business development.

“Darla brings a career in wealth management and trust services on the Front Range and has been key to the recent growth of the department,” said Alpine Bank Regional President Mike Burns. “She exhibits a level of experience, determination and customer service that directly benefit our clients.”

Alpine Banks is headquartered in Glenwood Springs.