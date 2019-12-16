Business Monday Briefs: Snowmass Tourism hires marketing coordinator; Aspen firms boost staffs

Snowmass Tourism has appointed Hannah Green to the Snowmass Tourism Marketing Department. Green joined the team as the new marketing coordinator Dec. 1.

Green, originally an Aspen native, spent most of her adolescent years in California, where her family worked in the wine industry. She received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Denver and most recently was an account manager at Cactus Communications, a full-service advertising agency in Denver, where she managed client relationships with Vail Mountain and Vail Local Marketing District. In her role as marketing coordinator for Snowmass Tourism, Green will focus on creating print collateral, event marketing, local promotions and running the tourism photo program.

For more information, visit http://www.gosnowmass.com.

Ryan Investments employee earns designation

Aspen firm Ryan Investments announced that Travis Van Domelen has earned the certified financial planner, or CFP, designation.

Van Domelen has worked at Ryan Investments since February and is responsible for portfolio management and investment advisory.

The CFP marks identify individuals who have met the experience and ethical requirements of the CFP Board, have successfully completed financial planning coursework, and have passed the CFP certification examination covering the financial planning process, risk management, investments, tax planning and management, retirement and employee benefits, and estate planning.

Rowland+Broughton boosts Aspen office

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design announced the addition of two new team members, including one in Aspen.

Steve Harris has joined the Aspen office as project manager/project architect. He has 13 years of experience in the regional market with a background in mixed-use and multi-family projects, as well as with design, construction systems and types, budgets and schedules, fee proposals, and documents production. Most recently, he worked at Tryba Architects and BurkettDesign.

He earned a Master of Architecture at the University of Colorado at Denver and moved with his family to Aspen in November.