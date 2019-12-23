Business Monday Briefs: Snow Lodge opens at Aspen Mountain; The Agency opens Aspen office; Langley, Mercatoris part of firm expansion

The Snow Lodge opens at base of Aspen Mountain

The latest tenant of a high-profile location at the base of Aspen Mountain will have a focus on music, food, fashion and art.

So says a news release touting The Snow Lodge, which opens Monday and is located in the former Shlomo’s restaurant space at 501 E. Dean St.

“The fabulous Surf Lodge is opening its second permanent location, The Snow Lodge in Aspen,” said the release. “As with the original Surf Lodge, Aspen’s Snow Lodge will feature a locally sourced menu, craft cocktails, The Famous Surf Lodge Concert Series and world class DJ’s. Also featured will be art, fashion, wellness and chef collaborations with partners from around the globe.”

Leading the operation is Jayma Cardoso, the founder and creative director of The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York.

Cardoso plans to “scope out the best local talent in music, art, fashion and food in order to make Aspen’s Snow Lodge as true to the West and the amazing culture of Aspen as the Surf Lodge is organic to Montauk,” the release said.

Its chef, Robert Seiber, also “is currently in Aspen and around the Colorado area scoping out the best locally grown and farmed fruits and vegetables and meats just as he forages around Long Island for the best locally sourced fish, and shellfish and produce,” the release said.

Chef Sean Olowich will serve as the Aspen operation’s culinary director.

The Snow Lodge, which will be open through April, also will partner with Belly Up on the Winter Music Series.

The Agency opens Aspen office

Beverly Hills-based real estate brokerage and lifestyle company The Agency has announced the opening of its first Aspen office, which will be led by Heather Sinclair and Lisa Hatem.

“Aspen has always been a part of our strategic growth plan and remains a sought-after destination for many of our clients,” said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency. “Partnering with Heather and Lisa to service Aspen and its increasing number of luxury buyers, sellers and renters will be an exciting chapter for our company as we continue to expand The Agency’s presence around the world.”

Sinclair has more than two decades of real estate experience, having worked at Dancing Bear Aspen, for example. She attended Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Hatem led sales at various high-profile properties including The Residences at Little Nell and the Montage Residences Kapalua Bay in Hawaii.

The Agency Aspen office is located at 205 S. Mill St., No. 110.

Langley, Mercatoris part of firm launch

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate has launched SSF Commercial/ Entrepreneurial Real Estate in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The SSF Commerical/Entrepreneurial team will be lead by two longtime local brokers, Mike Mercatoris and Bob Langley.

“I’ve been on both sides of the table having signed dozens of leases for my own businesses and involved with negotiating at least 50-plus leases for others,” said Mercatoris, who has operated such local restaurants Zheng Asian Bistro, GRIND and the Riviera Supper Club, as well as a hospitality business and a consulting firm.

Langley has nearly three decades of experience as a real estate broker, specializing commercial/investment/development from Aspen to Glenwood Springs.

Earlier this year, SSF moved to the Roaring Fork Valley with the acquisition of independent property brokerage firm Palladium Properties, founded by Krista Klees, who is now executive vice president of the Roaring Fork Valley division of SSF.

SSF Commercial/ Entrepreneurial Real Estate is located in the Coventure office space on Main Street in Carbondale.

For more information, visit http://www.ssfcommercial.com.

