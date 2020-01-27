Business Monday Briefs: Poss firm wins Aspen awards; new program director at Mind Springs in Pitkin County

Poss firm named ACRA Business of the Year

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design has been named 2019 Business of the Year by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.

“The firm wouldn’t be what it is today without the support of my business partners, principals, and the talented staff that has come through our office in its 44-year history,” said founder Bill Poss at the Helen K. Klanderud Winterskol Awards Luncheon, held Jan 9 at the St. Regis Aspen Resort. “We started in Aspen in 1976 with a few associates and grew to 36 professional designers and architects. We have been asked to travel across the nation to provide our design approach not only to other resorts in the Mountain West, but across the country in 20 states and four provinces in Canada, from Nova Scotia and South Carolina, to the Island of Kauai in Hawaii.”

Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design also received the 2019 Best of Aspen and Snowmass Locals’ Choice by The Aspen Times. The firm was named as Best Architecture and Best Interior Design firm in Aspen.

Mind Springs hires Pitkin County program director

Mind Springs Health recently announced the hiring of Michael Morrow Jr. as its program director in Pitkin County.

Morrow will oversee operations at the mental health and addiction treatment center’s Aspen office at 0405 Castle Creek Road

For the past 20 years, Morrow has worked as a business consultant and also held numerous director-level positions at mental health facilities with bed counts ranging from 25 to 211 in Indiana and North Carolina. He holds a bachelor of science degree from Minnesota State University and multiple certifications and training in mental health and management.

Mind Springs Health covers a 23,000-square-mile area in Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Jackson, Mesa, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt and Summit counties.