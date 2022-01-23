Business Monday briefs: Obermeyer gets to brewing, BOCC eyes new STR regs on Wednesday

Obermeyer celebrates 75th anniversary with special brew

Apres Pils is collaboration between Obermeyer and Crooked Stave.

Aspen’s Sport Obermeyer is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season in many ways, including a collaboration with Denver-based brewer Crooked Stave on a special-edition beer.

Crooked Stave is known for its sours and fruit flavored beers but was inspired by Obermeyer’s roots to create a German-style pilsner called Après Pils.

Aspen icon Klaus Obermeyer was born Dec. 2, 1919, in the Bavarian village of Oberstaufen, Germany. He was skiing by the age of three. He came to the United States after World War II and moved to Aspen in 1947 at the invitation of Friedl Pfeifer to join the Aspen Mountain Ski School. He started making parkas to ensure his students would stay warm on the slopes and remain in class. The parkas were so popular that Klaus started his skiwear company. The company remains a family-owned operation, and Klaus still regularly heads to his office at the Airport Business Center.

Crooked Stave was founded in Denver in 2010.

Après Pils is available on tap in in four packs of 16-ounce cans throughout Colorado.





BOCC to vote on STR regs Wednesday

Pitkin County commissioners will vote to adopt an ordinance Wednesday that regulates short-term rentals.

The virtual meeting starts at noon. Meeting information is available at PitkinCounty.com/1001/events-agendas.

As currently proposed, the STR licensing and regulation ordinance includes provisions to:

— Require a license for the rental of properties for periods of less than 30 days

— Provide penalties for engaging in rental activity of less than 30 days without a license

— Establish a system where issued licenses would be valid for one year

— Provide for the collection of applicable sales tax

— Require that rented properties not create a disturbance in their neighborhoods

— Require rented properties to be maintained so as to minimize the chance of injury to surrounding properties, renters and their guests

— Prohibit the licensing of properties in the rural and remote zone district

— Prohibit the licensing of properties that are not the principal residence of the owner

If approved, the regulations would take effect April 30. They would not apply to hotels, motels, lodges, guest ranches, resort cabins, country inns or bed and breakfasts. The tentative effective date of the proposed ordinance is April 30, 2022