Business Monday briefs: New listing broker for Base Village in Snowmass; Anderson Ranch names architect

New listing broker for Base Village

Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate is now the official listing broker for the $600 million Snowmass Base Village development.

SSF was selected by the project’s joint venture owners consisting of East West Partners, Aspen Skiing Co. and KSL Capital Partners.

The Snowmass office will be SSF’s fifth office location in the Roaring Fork Valley since merging with Palladium Properties.

East West, ASC and KSL purchased Snowmass Base Village in late 2016. Since the acquisition, the Base Village has seen the opening of Limelight Hotel Snowmass, The Collective community facility, retail stores and restaurants, and luxury residences.

Rowland+Broughton lands Fab Lab project at Anderson Ranch

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design has been named the architect on the new Digital Fabrication Lab (Fab Lab) project at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass.

The 853-square-foot project includes retrofitting Fab Lab’s infrastructure and ventilation.

“The new Fab Lab will allow for the expansion of available digital fabrication equipment, including vacuum formers, UV printers, multiple 3D printers, and a three-axis and four-axis Computer Numerically Controlled machine, to students across the campus. Workstations for studio sizes of approximately 10 students will provide the much-needed capacity for increasing demand. Isolating the CNC machines provides for a clean and acoustically isolated space for operation while classes are in progress or other equipment is being used,” according to a news release.

Elliott now board certified in sports dietetics

Aspen business owner Katie Elliott recently passed the Commission on Dietetic Registration’s (CDR) examination to become a board-certified sports dietitian, a credential that requires two years in practice, 2,000 specialty practice hours, and passing a CDR exam.

Elliott owns Elliott Performance & Nutrition in Aspen and works with athletes of all levels. She also does nutrition counseling and exercise physiology testing at Achieve Health & Performance in Basalt. More info on Instagram @elliottnutrition and elliottperformanceandnutrition.com.