Business Monday Briefs: New jet service in Aspen; artisans go online

New Aspen jet service to take off in 2021

A new luxury charter-jet service announced last week it will provide nonstop flights to select major U.S. markets beginning in 2021.

Along with direct flights between Aspen and New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and select Texas markets, AspenJet is creating what it calls adventure air transfer service — SlingShot — to such Colorado resorts as Eagle/Vail, Steamboat Springs and Telluride.

AspenJet, through Jet Aviation Flight Services, will operate Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft using CF34-8E5 engines. The 30-seat planes will include a SkyKennel for passenger pets, as well as a walk-up SkyLounge.

“Having been a frequent visitor to Aspen since the mid-1970s, living here full-time now and having followed the ASE (airport) Visioning Process quite intently, I believe we’ve identified the perfect solution at just the right time” said Patrick Dial founder, president and CEO of AspenJet, in a statement. “The current trend of consumers crowd-sourcing semi-private air travel is not just about COVID-distancing or saving money. Rather, it’s more about enjoying an elevated travel experience that begins the minute you hand the valet your keys, bypass TSA lines and quickly get on-board a private jet, not after the tiring beat-down you experience in getting to your destination. It’s also about making new friends, ones you might hike, ski, dine or possibly do some new business with, as well as enjoying a more eco-friendly way to fly. Think carpool for the jet-set crowd.”

More details at AspenJet.net.

Market artisans go online

Artisans who can’t sell their products in person at the Aspen Saturday Market are selling them online.

The city of Aspen now has a page for local artisans, called “Aspen Saturday Market,” on http://www.aspenspecialevents.com, where vendors share information about themselves, their art, and sell goods on links to their personal webpages.