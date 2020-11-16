Business Monday briefs: New attorney at Aspen firm; Gant and Propaganda Pie join forces; abcV restaurant to open at base of Aspen Mountain

New associate at Aspen law firm

Danielle (Haulman) Estenssoro has joined The Matthew C. Ferguson Law Firm PC in Aspen as an associated attorney.

Estenssoro grew up in the Aspen area and received both her undergraduate degree and law degree from the University of California, Davis. After receiving her law degree, she began her career as a commercial litigator in Denver.

Estenssoro concentrates her law practice in the area of civil litigation, including trial and appellate litigation and arbitration. Estenssoro’s experience has involved a variety of legal issues including real estate law, oil and gas matters, employment law, worker’s compensation and insurance defense. She has represented clients before federal and state courts across the nation.

Estenssoro also is a 12-time US National Champion cyclist, a former USA National Team member, and a 2008 Olympic Long Team member.

“I am excited to be returning to the Aspen/Roaring Fork Valley and joining the Matthew C. Ferguson Law Firm. I look forward to working with the team and serving clients in Aspen’s Roaring Fork Valley, the Vail Valley and beyond.”

The Gant, Propaganda Pie join forces

The Gant and Propaganda Pie are opening a pop-up location in Aspen this winter.

Propaganda Pie at The Gant will be from 3 to 9 p.m., daily, operating in the Pepperjack’s Café location on the resort.

Known for their Detroit-style, deep-dish pizza, the Propaganda Pie team will serve a similar menu to the Redstone Boulevard.

Propaganda Pie at The Gant will be open to the public to serve resort guests, locals and visitors. Orders may be placed online via Toast TakeOut, in person or by phone at 970-920-6046 for take-out. Resort guests will have the option to dine in.

Veg out at new Aspen Mtn restaurant

The Snow Lodge, a sister property of Montauk’s Surf Lodge, has announced that abcV, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, will take up a season-long stint at its Aspen Mountain slopeside location, opening Dec. 15.

“The Snow Lodge will continue spearheading its unparalleled programming, including wellness activations, curated pop-ups and world-class music acts on their outdoor stage, while abc restaurants will oversee all food and beverage operations,” said a news release.

Catering to the apres ski clientele, The Snow Lodge and abcV will offer a morning and afternoon seating at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with dinner served nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.