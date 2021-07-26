Business Monday briefs: Local businesses win awards





Symbion Design wins hardware for its work

Basalt-based Symbion Design was honored with three first-place awards for website design and graphic design from the Porsche Club of America on July 14.

Symbion Design received first place in the 2021 Porsche Club of America Newsletter Contest in the Class 6 category for its work on PCA’s Rocky Mountain Region HighGear, a 48-page monthly newsletter. The Class 6 category covers club regions with over 1,700 members.

Symbion Design also received first place in the 2021 PCA Website Contest in the Class 4 category for its Grand Prix Region website, gpx.pca.org. The Class 4 category represents club regions with between 400 and 800 members.

Finally, Symbion Design won first place the 2021 PCA Website Contest in the “Zone” category for its PCA Zone 2 website, zone2.pca.org.

The award ceremony took place at the Porsche Club of America’s annual national convention, which was held at the historic French Lick Resort in French Lick, Indiana. Firm owner Bill Simon accepted the trophies at the awards ceremony on behalf of Symbion Design.

CPA firm gets national recognition

Western Slope public accounting firm Dalby, Wendland & Co. recently was recognized by Inside Public Accounting as a top 300 firm, marking its seventh straight year on the list.

Dalby, Wendland & Co. has offices in Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction, Montrose, Rifle and Telluride.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as a top 300 public accounting firm,” firm CEO Chris West said in a statement. “The growth of our firm and clients continues to be reflected in the list as we advance closer to the top 200 firms. Ultimately, we aspire to be a top 100 firm. We are expanding our service lines and hiring top-level talent to advance our expertise and provide comprehensive guidance with advisory and planning, in addition to our core services of tax, client accounting services and audit. We are grateful to our clients, employees and communities for helping us come so far.”