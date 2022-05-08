Business Monday briefs: Little Nell honored; job fair June 2 in Snowmass; ValleyOrtho to have Aspen opening

Five more stars for The Little Nell

Forbes Travel Guide recently named The Little Nell a Five- Star Award Winner, marking the 27th straight year the Aspen hotel has received the accolade.

“We are honored to continue the legacy of service first established by the opening team of The Little Nell in 1989 by then-General Manager Eric Calderon, and our entire team takes great pride in delivering only the very best in service to each and every guest,” said Jonathan Fillman, general manager of The Little Nell, in a statement. “We also extend our congratulations to The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, which, up until now, was the only other Five-Star hotel in the state, not to mention the longest-running Five-Star hotel in the world at 62 years and counting.”

To view the new winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

Job fair June 2 in Snowmass

Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism will play host to a job fair from 3-7 p.m. June 2 in Snowmass Village. Details will be forthcoming about the exact location.

ValleyOrtho in Aspen grand opening

The grand opening of ValleyOrtho in Aspen is set 4:30-6 p.m. June 2.





The event will be held at 132 W. Main St. and will include libations, light snacks, games and tours at the new ValleyOrtho practice in Aspen. Longtime Aspen orthopedic surgeons and Drs. Tomas Pevny and Mark Purnell will be on hand as well.