Business Monday Briefs: Lance Armstrong lists Aspen home for $14.5 million; another retailer set to pop up downtown

Armstrong’s Aspen house listed for $14.5 million

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Lance Armstrong has put his West End home in Aspen on the market for $14.5 million.

The home covers more than 5,800 square feet, and its five-and-half bedrooms each come with a bath. Like many free-market Aspen residences, the home also includes a wine cellar, a hot tub and a gaming room for kids.

Armstrong built the home, located in close proximity to the Aspen Meadows campus, in 2008.

Away Chalet opens Friday in Aspen

A new pop-up retailer opens Friday in Aspen.

The Away Chalet, located at 602 E. Hyman Ave., will have a brief stint downtown through Feb. 19.

Away is a global lifestyle brand featuring what a news release describes as “retro slope essentials, designed with striking, vintage colors.”

During its pop-up time downtown, the Aspen store will host a series of events and services in the space, including a custom oxygen bar, complimentary personalization, a shuffleboard court and a concierge offering refreshments, as well as DJ sets, cocktails and light bites in the evenings.