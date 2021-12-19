Business Monday briefs: Introducing Aspen Mountain Residences; changes fueled at Aspen airport; Broughton named AIA Colorado board president

Hyatt rebranded as Aspen Mountain Residences

The Hyatt Grand Aspen is now known as The Aspen Mountain Residences as part of a rebranding effort.

The Grand Aspen’s board of directors and owners made the announcement last week.

“Our close-knit group of owners felt it was important to bring our property closer to the local community, which includes trying to source most everything from the surrounding area. This includes our employees and vendors wherever we can,” Al Kenney, president of The Aspen Mountain Residences Condo Association Inc., said in a statement.

The board also selected East West Hospitality to manage the property. That became effective immediately.

Carbon-offset initiative underway at Aspen airport

Atlantic Aviation, operator of the Aspen fixed base operation, last week announced the launch of a new carbon-offset initiative in which every gallon of jet fuel for commercial and private aviation at Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is offset to be carbon neutral through verified carbon credits purchased by Atlantic Aviation.





The offset program took effect Dec. 1 and will be embedded in all future aviation fuel sales, both jet and aviation gasoline, at ASE.

“The new Carbon Offset Initiative introduced by Atlantic Aviation reflects ASE’s commitment to being a national leader in sustainable aviation practices,” Jonathan Jones, general manager for Atlantic Aviation, said in a statement. “While the availability of elective purchases of carbon offsets have recently increased within the aviation community, we are pleased to take ASE’s commitment a step further by having carbon offsets embedded in the sale of all aviation fuel at the airport.”

Broughton named president of AIA Colorado board

Rowland+Broughton Architecture / Urban Design / Interior Design in Aspen recently announced that firm Principal Sarah Broughton, AIA, NCIDQ, has been chosen to serve as president-elect on the American Institute of Architects Colorado 2022 Board of Directors.

The AIA Colorado Board of Directors oversees the affairs of the nonprofit and is responsible for setting the direction of the organization through governance, policy-making, and strategic planning.

“Following two years serving as AIA Colorado West Director, I am incredibly honored and grateful to be named President–Elect of the AIA Colorado 2022 Board of Directors,” Broughton said in a statement. “Looking forward, I am motivated to continue to elevate the power of design and promote a vibrant practice culture.”