Business Monday Briefs: Forum Phi group lands on Outside’s ‘Best of’ list

Forum Phi Architecture + Interior Design again was on Outside magazine’s annual Best Places to Work list for the fourth consecutive year and this year was ranked second nationally in a top 50 list.

Those on the list value productivity in combination with an active, eco-conscious lifestyle, for a fulfilling experience inside and outside the office, according to the magazine’s criteria.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Outside magazine and honored to be listed along with such great organizations across the nation,” said Steev Wilson, Forum Phi’s Founding Partner. “Our firm’s culture is based on embracing the natural beauty around us and a flexible work schedule, allowing for a solid work-life balance. That immersion allows for a boost in energy and creativity, and the effect is a better work atmosphere for our team and better design for our clients.”

Forum Phi employs 32 full-time staff with offices located in Aspen and Carbondale. In addition to standard benefits, the company offers its diverse team a variety of non-traditional perks that add to the company’s culture.

Forum Phi landed the No. 1 spot in 2016 and 2017. This was Outside’s 12th year recognizing top companies.

Other valley companies recognized by the magazine with honorable mentions include: Backbone Media in Carbondale; Bluetent, a digital agency for travel and tourism, in Carbondale; and Charles Cunniffe Architects in Aspen.