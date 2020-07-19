Business Monday Briefs: EV sale extended; Aspen architect recognized; new dentist in Carbondale

Electric vehicle sales event extended

An electric-vehicle sales promotion organized by local energy-efficiency nonprofits has been extended through July 31 to make up for lost time during the coronavirus shutdown.

The Western Slope Electric Vehicle Sales Event — a “group buy” program offering discounts of as much as $11,000 on EVs at Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction auto dealerships — was supposed to have ended June 15.

Participating dealers are Mountain Chevrolet, Audi Glenwood Springs and Phil Long Honda in Glenwood Springs, and Ed Bozarth Chevrolet-Buick and Red Rock Nissan in Grand Junction. In addition, SunRabbit Clean Transport in Grand Junction is offering deals on pre-owned EVs.

This is the fourth annual sales event, and the first to include Grand Junction dealers. It’s organized by Carbondale-based Clean Energy Economy for the Region, Garfield Clean Energy, the Aspen-based Community Office for Resource Efficiency and Walking Mountains Sustainability in Avon.

More information about EV models, discounts and tax credits, along with a recorded “Electric Road Show” webinar, can be found at GarfieldCleanEnergy.org/ev2020.

Aspen architect recognized for work

Erica Delak, senior project manager at Charles Cunniffe Architects, was named one of Mountain Living’s 2020 Women in Architecture. The magazine’s inaugural award competition honors eight female architects for their work to create innovative mountain homes.

Delak holds over 21 years of experience and has managed several of CCA’s top residential projects. She is currently managing a private residential project in Aspen and a luxury custom home in Yellowstone, Montana.

New dentist in Carbondale

Dr. Stephen S. Kelly recently announced the association of Dr. D. Cameron Reece in the practice of Colorado West Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Offices are in Grand Junction and Carbondale. Reece began accepting new patients starting July 6.