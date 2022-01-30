Business Monday briefs: Ernemann to lead local Sotheby’s office; Aspen airport

Ernemann named president of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty

Andrew Ernemann



Andrew Ernemann has been named president of Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty, the company announced last week. As co-owner and one of the top-producing brokers in the industry, Ernemann has been instrumental in the success of the firm, according to a news release announcing the change.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the number one real estate firm in the Roaring Fork Valley and the incredible people within it,” Ernemann said in the release. “I will continue to strive to make Aspen Snowmass Sotheby’s International Realty the best workplace for our brokers and staff by providing premium resources and unrivaled education.”

Ernemann is a past president of the Aspen Board of Realtors and has been a recipient of the Realtor of the Year award. He has been involved in over $2 billion of real estate transactions in Aspen since 2005, according to the announcement.

An Aspen native, Ernemann is a former member of the U.S. Alpine Ski Team. He has served on the board of directors for the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, Aspen Country Day School and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.

Aspen airport closing for two weeks in May

The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport will close its runway and all taxiway connectors for two weeks in May to do annual airfield maintenance and repairs, the county announced.





The closure will be from May 2 to May 16, and aircraft operations will be limited to emergency medevac and mountain rescue operations. The runway is set to reopen at 7 a.m. May 16.

Questions regarding impacted flights can be directed to respective carriers: American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines. All general aviation questions should be directed to Atlantic Aviation at 970-920-2016.