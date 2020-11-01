Business Monday Briefs: Dr. Jared Lee to direct Steadman Clinic in Aspen; Aspen law firm wins civil verdict

Doctor joins Aspen’s new Steadman Clinic

Dr. Jared Lee has been named medical director of The Steadman Clinic’s soon-to-open clinic in Aspen.

Lee, a Brigham Young University alumnus (and former football captain), served as a fellow at The Steadman Clinic from 2012-13. Since then, he moved on to join the practice at Bighorn Medical Center in Cody, Wyoming, and has served as a shoulder, knee, hip and sports medicine specialist there for over seven years.

Prior to his fellowship at The Steadman Clinic, Lee completed his residency at the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program, serving as administrative chief resident at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I am honored to join The Steadman Clinic and to work side by side with world-class surgeons in an organization that has consistently been regarded as the apex of orthopaedic care,” Lee said. “My desire is to contribute and build on the great name and reputation they have established.”

“Recruiting Dr. Lee demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class patient care in Aspen,” said Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI. “As one of our former fellows, Dr. Lee’s relationship with The Steadman Clinic, his familiarity with our culture and mission will be invaluable as he leads our clinical and surgical programs in Aspen.”

The new partnership between The Steadman Clinic and Aspen Valley Hospital begins operations Dec. 1. Ground has recently been broken on the medical building and state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center in Basalt’s Willits Town Center. It is scheduled to open to patients in January 2022 and will house Steadman’s clinic space, SPRI and rehabilitation services.

Aspen firm’s client prevails in Meeker civil trial

An Aspen law firm aided in the Elk Creek Ranch Owner’s Association’s prevailing in its lawsuit against developer William H. Wheeler for breaching his fiduciary duties while he was a director.

The Matthew C. Ferguson Law Firm P.C. represented Elk Creek Ranch, a fly-fishing and hunting club outside Meeker, in its trial where an eight-person jury in Rio Blanco County found that Wheeler’s Elk Creek Operations LLC breached its management contract when it failed to collect $872,013 in assessments from Wheeler’s Elk Creek Ranch Development Co.

The jury also found Wheeler liable for an additional $144,000.

The jury also found a breach of a 60-year fishing lease the Elk Creek owners have with YZ Ranch LLC, a Wheeler family ranching entity managed by Wheeler.